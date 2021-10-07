Popular

Vanguard guns appear in Call of Duty: Warzone, then disappear

The next COD does its own magic tricks.

Call of Duty: Warzone's season 6 is a biggie and, as ever, has arrived with a nice mix of new content and bugs. The latest patch arrived with two new Vanguard weapons which, apparently, weren't supposed to be there. The M1 Garand and the STG 44 appeared in the game's Gunsmith section with their descriptions and a tag indicating they're from Vanguard and, although they apparently couldn't be equipped in loadouts, that didn't stop players working out how to use them.

The trick was to start up a private match, which would allow you to select the STG 44 and fire away, although the weapon doesn't currently have the 'inspect' animation. 

Call of Duty fansite ModernWarzone also has screenshots from a player who was able to access the gun and start covering it in attachments.

Activision issued a patch soon after these clips started appearing, and the guns are no longer accessible. The guns will presumably be available sometime after Call of Duty: Vanguard launches on November 5. Warzone just kicked off Season 6 this week, which includes the last updates to the Verdansk map before players are whisked away to a new, WW2-themed Pacific map later this year.

In other Call of Duty news, the game is gearing up for its Halloween event in which you'll be able to run around shooting shrill-voiced teenagers as Ghostface from the Scream movies.  

Some Call of Duty dataminers have produced evidence that the freaky Donnie Darko rabbit is also going to be part of this event (last year Warzone really pushed the boat out with zombies, limited time modes and cosmetics along similar lines from Saw and the Texas Chainsaw Massacre).

Rich Stanton
Rich Stanton

Rich is a games journalist with 15 years' experience, beginning his career on Edge magazine before working for a wide range of outlets, including Ars Technica, Eurogamer, GamesRadar+, Gamespot, the Guardian, IGN, the New Statesman, Polygon, and Vice. He was the editor of Kotaku UK, the UK arm of Kotaku, for three years before joining PC Gamer. He is the author of a Brief History of Video Games, a full history of the medium, which the Midwest Book Review described as "[a] must-read for serious minded game historians and curious video game connoisseurs alike."
