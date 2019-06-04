Vampire: The Masquerade—Coteries of New York announced

Vampire: The Masquerade—Coteries of New York is the latest undead game to be greenlit by Paradox. It's a bloodthirsty narrative romp in the World of Darkness but is otherwise separate from Bloodlines 2. It's based on the 5th Edition of the tabletop game, but like Bloodlines it's mixing the format up a bit. It's an interactive story, says developer and publisher Draw Distance, with Telltale-style gut-punches.

You'll be able to pick one of three newbie vampires, each representing one of the Camarilla clans, netting yourself different abilities, ethical leanings and dialogue options. Then you can start building your coterie—your undead gang—and work for either the traditionalist Camarilla or the rebellious Anarchs.

There's an FAQ on the Steam page, though developer Draw Distance is keeping a lot of the specifics under wraps, including what clans will be available at launch.

While the first Bloodlines made you play without a party of pals, vampires are a social bunch. Unfortunately, they're apparently fickle, and in Coteries of New York they might abandon you. Your initial choice of character and the choices you make as you drink your way through the city will determine how your fellow undead buddies react to you, and one playthrough won't be enough to see everything.

The Council developer Big Bad Wolf is also making a Vampire: The Masquerade game, but details on that are even fewer, though we know it's a narrative RPG. And there's the Werewolf adaptation. The World of Darkness is getting busy.

Coteries of New York is due out this year.