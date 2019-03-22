Vampire: The Masquerade—Bloodlines 2 will support ray tracing, DLSS, and mods

When Vampire: The Masquerade—Bloodlines 2 releases next year, it will close out more than a decade of waiting for fans of the first game who have been hoping for a sequel. It's coming. And when it does, it will support real-time ray tracing and DLSS, the two standout of features of Nvidia's GeForce RTX graphic cards.

"We can announce that Nvidia is the official graphics partner for Vampire: The Masquerade—Bloodlines 2, meaning that we will work closely with Paradox to integrate real-time ray tracing effects and performance-enhancing DLSS technology, to deliver the best possible experience for PC gamers," Nvidia said.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super review

Of course, missing from that announcement is whether RTX features will be available on day-of-launch or added in a post-launch patch. We presume the former, given that 2020 is still a long ways off, but can't say for sure—we've reached out to Nvidia for clarification and will update this article when we hear back.

Support for RTX features has been slowly rolling out. There are far more games that have not implemented real-time ray tracing and/or DLSS support than those that have, though hopefully by 2020, RTX will have extended its reach to a plethora of additional games. And of course, ray tracing via DXR will also work (slowly) on Nvidia's GTX cards by then.

Bloodlines 2 will indeed support mods!March 22, 2019

In addition to RTX features, Paradox confirmed on Twitter that Bloodlines 2 will support mods. It's a bit of welcome news, even if not surprising—there are various mods available for the first Bloodlines games, including an unofficial patch that fixes a bunch of bugs.

There is no precise release date for Bloodlines 2 yet, just that it's coming out in 2020. However, we did get a chance preview the game in a 30-minute demo. Check it out here.