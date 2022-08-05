All Vampire Survivors cheats and how they work

Vampire Survivors cheats are somewhat of a secret new addition to the monster-melting bullet hell game. Once you've unlocked them, you can turn yourself into an absolute menace just by typing in a few special codes. These codes can also be used to unlock characters, including a bunch of secret ones, stages to play on, and relics to use. And, for no good reason, you can also make your screen spin (opens in new tab)!

In this guide, I'll list all of the Vampire Survivors cheats, as well as what you need to do in order to use them. They're not available by default: To unlock the cheat menu, you're you first have to defeat a certain orb fair and square.

Vampire Survivors cheats: How to use them

Vampire Survivors cheats are entered in the main menu, but to unlock the ability to use cheats, you're going to need to get the Forbidden Scrolls of Morbane by defeating the Bone Orb in the Bone Zone. It's easy to recognise the Bone Orb since it's a giant orb... of bones. However, you'll want to defeat it quickly, as it'll keep absorbing bones and growing bigger the longer you take.



Once this is done, the cheat menu will unlock, letting you enter the codes below for powerful boons and secret characters.

Vampire Survivors Character cheats

Here are the codes to unlock characters, including secret characters.

strongestcharacter: Unlocks Poe Ratcho

bioparco: Unlocks Dommario

faschiuma: Unlocks Suor Clerici

accidenti: Unlocks Krochi Freetto

noneladonna: Unlocks Arca Ladonna

vivaladonna: Unlocks Porta Ladonna

superladonna: Unlocks Lama Ladonna

lhovistoio: Unlocks Cosmo Pavone

fettinepanate: Unlocks Boon Marrabbio

iwillneverletyouforgetaboutme: Unlocks Leda

Pinociampino: Unlocks Peppino

highfive: Unlocks Gains Boros

ablasphemousmockery: Unlocks Mask of the Red Death

crystalmakeup: Unlocks Christine Davain

yattapanda: Unlocks Yatta Cavallo

carramba: Unlocks Bianca Ramba

reset: Unlocks O'Sole Meeo

languorino: Unlocks Sir Ambrojoe

secondevolution: Unlocks Gyorunton

earrivatolarrotino: Unlocks Big Trouser

exdashexoneviiq: Unlocks Exdash

tramezzini: Unlocks Toastie (only works once Exdash is unlocked)

Vampire Survivors Stage cheats

These codes unlock certain stages:

Relaxenjoylife: Unlocks Il Molise

honesty: Unlocks Moongolow

peakgamedesign: Unlocks Boss Rash

rottingpizza: Unlocks The Bone Zone

Unlocks The Bone Zone dotgogreenacres: Unlocks Green Acres

Vampire Survivors Relic cheats

These codes unlock specific relics:

icanhearthecriesofcaptainplanet: Great Gospel

thisshouldhavebeenunlockedbydefault: Grim Grimoire

thistooshouldhavebeenunlockedbydefault: Ars Gouda

leadmetothecheese: Milky Way Map

teleportustomars: Mindbender

eggseggseggs: Glass Vizard

randomazzami: Randomazzo and Sarabande of Healing

timecompression: Sorceress' Tears

ihaveseenitihaveseenitihaveseenitihaveseenitihaveseenitihaveseenitihaveseenit: Yellow Sign

Yellow Sign thankelrond: Magic Banger

