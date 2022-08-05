All Vampire Survivors cheats and how they work

Vampire Survivors cheats are somewhat of a secret new addition to the monster-melting bullet hell game. Once you've unlocked them, you can turn yourself into an absolute menace just by typing in a few special codes. These codes can also be used to unlock characters, including a bunch of secret ones, stages to play on, and relics to use. And, for no good reason, you can also make your screen spin (opens in new tab)!
In this guide, I'll list all of the Vampire Survivors cheats, as well as what you need to do in order to use them. They're not available by default: To unlock the cheat menu, you're you first have to defeat a certain orb fair and square.
Vampire Survivors cheats: How to use them
Vampire Survivors cheats are entered in the main menu, but to unlock the ability to use cheats, you're going to need to get the Forbidden Scrolls of Morbane by defeating the Bone Orb in the Bone Zone. It's easy to recognise the Bone Orb since it's a giant orb... of bones. However, you'll want to defeat it quickly, as it'll keep absorbing bones and growing bigger the longer you take.
Once this is done, the cheat menu will unlock, letting you enter the codes below for powerful boons and secret characters.
Vampire Survivors Character cheats
Here are the codes to unlock characters, including secret characters.
- strongestcharacter: Unlocks Poe Ratcho
- bioparco: Unlocks Dommario
- faschiuma: Unlocks Suor Clerici
- accidenti: Unlocks Krochi Freetto
- noneladonna: Unlocks Arca Ladonna
- vivaladonna: Unlocks Porta Ladonna
- superladonna: Unlocks Lama Ladonna
- lhovistoio: Unlocks Cosmo Pavone
- fettinepanate: Unlocks Boon Marrabbio
- iwillneverletyouforgetaboutme: Unlocks Leda
- Pinociampino: Unlocks Peppino
- highfive: Unlocks Gains Boros
- ablasphemousmockery: Unlocks Mask of the Red Death
- crystalmakeup: Unlocks Christine Davain
- yattapanda: Unlocks Yatta Cavallo
- carramba: Unlocks Bianca Ramba
- reset: Unlocks O’Sole Meeo
- languorino: Unlocks Sir Ambrojoe
- secondevolution: Unlocks Gyorunton
- earrivatolarrotino: Unlocks Big Trouser
- exdashexoneviiq: Unlocks Exdash
- tramezzini: Unlocks Toastie (only works once Exdash is unlocked)
Vampire Survivors Stage cheats
These codes unlock certain stages:
- Relaxenjoylife: Unlocks Il Molise
- honesty: Unlocks Moongolow
- peakgamedesign: Unlocks Boss Rash
- rottingpizza: Unlocks The Bone Zone
- dotgogreenacres: Unlocks Green Acres
Vampire Survivors Relic cheats
These codes unlock specific relics:
- icanhearthecriesofcaptainplanet: Great Gospel
- thisshouldhavebeenunlockedbydefault: Grim Grimoire
- thistooshouldhavebeenunlockedbydefault: Ars Gouda
- leadmetothecheese: Milky Way Map
- teleportustomars: Mindbender
- eggseggseggs: Glass Vizard
- randomazzami: Randomazzo and Sarabande of Healing
- timecompression: Sorceress' Tears
- ihaveseenitihaveseenitihaveseenitihaveseenitihaveseenitihaveseenitihaveseenit: Yellow Sign
- thankelrond: Magic Banger
There is also a joke cheat
- Spinnn: Spin the screen for a while.