Valve preps SteamVR overhaul as excitement grows for rumoured headset

By Jacob Ridley
published

You never know with Valve. But it looks like it's getting ready for something.

Valve SteamVR image from Store page.
(Image credit: Valve)

Valve is keeping busy. The company has dramatically increased the number of changes made to SteamVR over the past two months including updates that could be aimed at a new headset. Whether this is Valve placing the groundwork for its next-gen VR headset—it's Valve, we really don't know what that company is up to—it does appear that a major rework of SteamVR is on the horizon.

SteamVR powers virtual reality experiences via the Steam client. The software, which drives the Valve Index among other VR headsets, is currently on version 1.27. Though some expect the recent flurry of updates to accumulate into a major feature release.

News comes from Brad Lynch (SadlyItsBradley) over on X, who has been keeping an eagle-eye on the releases for SteamVR so far. They note a couple of key updates.

First and foremost, a new VR dashboard coming to Steam. From various lines of code, it appears this will include new icons, UI, and settings for VR headsets using SteamVR. More importantly, they also spotted code for battery indicators and status within the dashboard—you don't need those for a tethered headset, such as the Valve Index, so what might they be for?

See more

There's also a new feature for Steam's Remote Play that is able to check if users are streaming games with a VR headset, and a new collection for VR apps in the library.

SadlyItsBradley even put together a handy graph to show the recent flurry of activity.

See more
Within the same time frame as these updates, a mysterious Valve hardware device was registered for radio certification in South Korea. What that is remains a mystery, but all these leaks are happening suspiciously close together. I'm not the only one who thinks there's something afoot. In fact, true believers think this is all leading up to one thing: Valve's Deckard headset.

The Deckard headset has been rumoured since 2021, when patents filed by Valve for a wireless VR headset with eye tracking were uncovered. Then, later that same year, SadlyItsBradley noted the name "Deckard" in driver files included with SteamVR. Another wireless headset patent appeared in 2022, filed late in 2021, and since then we've never really heard the end of this would-be Valve hardware.

If this recent activity tells us anything—and it's not that a new VR headset is absolutely guaranteed, I'm afraid—it is that we can expect to hear about the shiny new thing very soon. Whether that's a fresh-faced VR integration in Steam, SteamVR 2.0, or a standalone headset, keep an eye on Valve's feed over the next few months. Something's cooking.

Jacob Ridley
Jacob Ridley
Senior Hardware Editor

Jacob earned his first byline writing for his own tech blog from his hometown in Wales in 2017. From there, he graduated to professionally breaking things as hardware writer at PCGamesN, where he would later win command of the kit cupboard as hardware editor. Nowadays, as senior hardware editor at PC Gamer, he spends his days reporting on the latest developments in the technology and gaming industry. When he's not writing about GPUs and CPUs, however, you'll find him trying to get as far away from the modern world as possible by wild camping.

