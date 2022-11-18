Valorant's newest agent temporarily disabled because his ultimate is too sumptuous to handle

Audio player loading…

Riot has temporarily disabled Harbor, Valorant's newest hero, in competitive queues after it came to light that his ultimate ability was causing dramatic lag spikes in some matches. It turns out that Harbor's ultimate—called Reckoning—is just too much for servers to handle in some spots: The enormous visual effect it triggers can make servers slow to a crawl, as showcased in this YouTube short (opens in new tab).

Although Harbor has been frozen out of the competitive queue for now, he's still available in less serious modes. Players in Valorant's deathmatch and quick play modes (as well as custom games) should watch out and brace for lag the very second a Harbor player looks like they're gearing up to do something gorgeous.

This isn't the first time Riot has had to put a Valorant agent on ice. Back in 2020, a patch to the game accidentally made Omen so powerful that he had to be removed from play (opens in new tab) for a full day so Riot could fix him. Riot is already at work fixing Harbor, so with any luck he'll be back and ready for action along a similar timeframe.

Harbor was added to Valorant as part of its Episode 5 Act 3 update (opens in new tab) last month before being benched for this glamorous behaviour. It's a bit of a mystery as to why his ultimate is causing such dramatic lag spikes, since the issue appears to affect server ping rather than GPU rendering. Hopefully we'll have an answer soon.

