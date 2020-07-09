Uplay+ trial gives you access to more than 100 games for free

If you fancy free access to more than 100 Ubisoft games, the publisher is offering just that at the moment. The subscription-based Uplay+ service is available free for seven days, but only until July 27.

Pretty much every Ubisoft game worth playing is on there, ranging newer titles like Ghost Recon Breakpoint and Assassin's Creed: Odyssey, through to ye olde stuff like Beyond Good and Evil and the Brothers in Arms games.

The service usually costs $15 (AU$19.95) a month and can be accessed here. A week is hardly enough time to complete one of Ubisoft's massive open world games, nor will you likely burn through the 18 Tom Clancy games on offer. Oh, and don't waste your time with Watch Dogs 2: that's going completely free next week.