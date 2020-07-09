Popular

Uplay+ trial gives you access to more than 100 games for free

By

The offer ends July 27, and each trial lasts seven days.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

If you fancy free access to more than 100 Ubisoft games, the publisher is offering just that at the moment. The subscription-based Uplay+ service is available free for seven days, but only until July 27.

Pretty much every Ubisoft game worth playing is on there, ranging newer titles like Ghost Recon Breakpoint and Assassin's Creed: Odyssey, through to ye olde stuff like Beyond Good and Evil and the Brothers in Arms games. 

The service usually costs $15 (AU$19.95) a month and can be accessed here. A week is hardly enough time to complete one of Ubisoft's massive open world games, nor will you likely burn through the 18 Tom Clancy games on offer. Oh, and don't waste your time with Watch Dogs 2: that's going completely free next week.

Shaun Prescott
Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian editor and news writer. He mostly plays platformers and RPGs, and keeps a close eye on anything of particular interest to antipodean audiences. He (rather obsessively) tracks the movements of the Doom modding community, too.
