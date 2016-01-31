Umbrella Corps is a surprisingly fast and fun shooter

I really had no idea what to expect from Umbrella Corps, Capcom's upcoming competitive shooter set in the Resident Evil universe. I got to play it at PAX South, and it turns out all I wanted was to play it more. It's a super fast-paced 3v3 shooter, with rounds rarely lasting longer than a minute. While I was expecting the more arcade-y shooting the Resident Evil series is known for, Umbrella Corps felt closer to the likes of CS:GO or other, more serious shooters. You can watch Will and I discuss our initial impressions of the game above, and see me interview Resident Evil brand manager Mike Lunn about the game below.

Umbrella Corps was demoed on PC, but unfortunately only with PS4 controllers, so we've yet to see how it plays with the accuracy of a mouse. It's also interesting to note that this was actually the second competitive shooter with zombie NPCs I played at PAX South this weekend.