Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3 release date set for PC

As was announced alongside Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite's reveal last month, Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3 is heading to PCs this year—some five and a bit years after landing on PS3 and Xbox 360 consoles. Now, it's got a concrete launch date: March 7, 2017.

If you've played any of the previous Capcom Vs games in the past, you'll know the drill here: familiar triple tag-team one-versus-one bouts which often get lost in a blur of special maneuvers, high pitched screams, and finger-mashing button-bashing. All of which means you'll get the chance to see Iron Man take on Ryu, The Hulk face-off against Jill Valentine, Thor going toe-to-toe with Viewtiful Joe—or whichever other weird and wonderful crossovers tickle your fancy.

Alongside a PC release, Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3 also launched on PS4 last month, which came with this trailer:

With Tekken making its PC debut this year, not to mention growing interest in the competitive fighting game spectrum, beat 'em ups are going from strength to strength on our platform of choice. If this interests you, why not find out who the major players are in the upcoming 2017 Capcom Pro Tour?