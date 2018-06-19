Zotac's GTX 1080 Mini has dropped to $500 again, comes with The Crew 2

About a month ago, Zotac's GTX 1080 Mini card dropped to $499 on Amazon. If you missed that sale, you're in luck, because it's back. You can once again buy the card for $499.99 (MSRP for a standard GTX 1080), and this time it comes with a copy of The Crew 2 for PC.

Like all GTX 1080 cards, you get 8GB of GDDR5X VRAM. This particular model has a boost clock of 1759MHz, slightly higher than a stock 1080, with 10Gbps GDDR5X. It also has 'Spectra' seven-color lighting and Zotac's custom 'IceStorm' cooler. For connectivity, you get one DVI-D, three DisplayPort 1.4 connectors, and one HDMI 2.0b.

You can buy the card from Newegg here. The card is also $499.99 on Amazon and Newegg's eBay store, but you don't get a free game.

