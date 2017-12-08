Zotac kicks off its new brand with a compact gaming desktop

Zotac has created a new brand called Zotac Gaming that will presumably only deal with gaming products, rather than a mix of general purpose and gaming gear. To kick things off, the company is rolling out a mini-ITX desktop, the Mek1.

We've actually been hearing about the Mek1 (and Zotac Gaming) for several months now. What's different this time around is in addition to an announcement, there's also a product page for the Mek1, which comes in two configurations and color options. Both look like a warped Xbox One console and measure 414mm x 118mm x 393mm.

The higher end of the two of the black Mek1. It's powered by a Core i7-7700 processor, 16GB of DDR4-2400 memory, and a GeForce GTX 1070 Ti graphics card. For storage, Zotac paired a 240GB NVMe SSD with a 1TB SATA HDD. Rounding things out is a 450W PSU.

In the lower end white model, Zotac opted for a Core i5-7400 CPU and GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB) GPU, with the same RAM and storage scheme.

Both models feature 802.11ac Wi-Fi and have six USB 3.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, and dual GbE LAN ports. Windows 10 Home 64-bit comes preinstalled.

Zotac did not say when these new machines will be available to buy or how much they'll cost.