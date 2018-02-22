Yume Nikki sequel teases terrifying in-game footage ahead of tomorrow's launch

Yume Nikki's Dream Diary sequel kicked off a suitably cryptic, weird and haunting teaser campaign last month. It's just about ready for public consumption—due to launch on Steam tomorrow—and has now dropped some wonderfully terrifying in-game footage.

Here's that:

Against its 16-bit source material, I'm digging Dream Diary's gruesome Inside-meets-Pathologic-esque aesthetic. The original game's developer Kikiyama has overseen this one's creation, however it's a shit sight more unsettling than I imagined it'd be.

(Warning: Waffling tangent incoming.)

About six months ago, I started recording my dreams in a notepad by my bed. I don't know what I'll do with them, if anything, but I find it fascinating that these warped scenarios are somehow buried deep inside my subconscious. If the above trailer is anything to go by, I'm not sure I can stomach the contents of developer Kadokawa's notepad.

Yume Nikki Dream Diary is set to arrive on Steam tomorrow, February 23. It'll cost $19.99 when it does.

For more Yume Nikki reading, check out this fascinating story from Giada Zavarise: The horrifying legacy of Yume Nikki, the homebrew game that became a phenomenon.