How to unlock secret packs in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel

Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel secret packs are an excellent way to add specific card types to your deck. They are booster card packs that are guaranteed to contain four of the eight cards featured in the preview. The other four are random, though all of the cards contained within a secret pack generally focus on a particular card or archetype.
There are a few things you might want to consider beforehand, though, such as the card—or cards—you're after and whether or not you've got the gems needed to buy the pack when you've unlocked it. So if you're ready to dive in, here's how to get Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel secret packs and a list of all available.
Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel secret packs: How to get them
Secret packs are unlocked whenever you obtain a Super Rare or Ultra Rare card. You can get these cards by crafting them or from booster packs, including the secret packs themselves. Be aware that obtaining a Super Rare card only unlocks a secret pack—you need to use 100 gems to buy it. You can earn gems in-game by completing missions or you can buy them with real money, so make sure you have enough saved up to avoid disappointment, as secret packs are only available for 24 hours after you discover them.
The good news is that you can buy the same secret pack multiple times in that 24-hour window, as long as you have the gems for it.
Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel secret pack list
Here's a list of every secret pack available in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel, along with the archetypes for each.
|Secret pack
|Archetype(s)
|A Song of Zephyr and Petals
|Melodious, Windwitch
|Abyssal Underworld
|Zombie World, Vendread, Wight
|Advanced Warriors
|Dracoslayer, Igknight, Majespecter, Dinomist, Amorphage
|AI Omniscience
|@Ignister
|Altered Heraldry
|Heraldic Beast, CXyz
|Artistic Angel
|The Weather, Solfachord
|Astral Trinity of Gods
|Nordic
|Awakening of the Ancients
|Artifact, Guardian
|Beasts of the Inferno
|Volcanic, Hazy Flame
|Beloved Dolls
|Madolche, Doll Monster
|Blazing Fortitude
|Salamangreat
|Blazing Warriors
|Battlin' Boxer, Heroic
|Blooming in Adversity
|Aroma, Rikka
|Bujin's Vault of Heaven
|Bujin
|Captivating Curtain Call
|Performapal
|Celestial Dragon and Bear
|Drytron, Ursarctic
|Cell "A" Corruption
|Alien
|Champions of Hope
|Utopia, ZW -
|Champions of Salvation
|Tellarknight, Constellar
|Colossal Mech
|Gimmick Puppet, Number 9: Dyson Sphere
|Combatants of Flame
|Laval
|Cosmic Mechanical Entities
|Krawler, Mekk-Knight, Knightmare, World Legacy
|Counterswing Mages
|Magician
|Cross-Dimensional Contracts
|D/D
|Crystal Septenary
|Crystal Beast
|Curse of the Serpent
|Venom, Reptilianne
|Cyber City Guardians
|Virtual World, Tindangle
|Darkest Magics
|Dark Magician
|Deceitful Wings of Darkness
|Darklord, Forbidden
|Denizens of Sacred Tree Grove
|Naturia
|Destiny's Sorceress
|Fortune Fairy, Fortune Lady, Prediction Princess
|Devastation Regenerated
|Scrap
|Digital Bugs in Cyberspace
|Digital Bug
|Draconic Resplendence
|Odd-Eyes, Performapal
|Dragon Luster
|Starry Knight, Dragonmaid, Felgrand
|Dragon Spirit
|Yang Zing, Tenyi
|Dragon Knight Gorge
|Dragunity
|Dreadnought Advance
|Infinitrack, Train
|Echo Chamber Nation
|Dogmatika, Tri-Brigade, Springans
|Electrilyrical
|Appliancer, Batteryman
|Electron Illusions
|Altergeist, Evil★Twin
|Elemental Exchanges
|Genex
|Emblazoned Armor
|Vylon
|Emerging Monstrosity Recon!
|Danger!, Kaiju
|Enchanted Threads of Shade
|Shaddoll, Zefra
|Essence of Flora and Ocean
|Trickstar, Marincess
|Exquisite Jet-Black Rose
|Rose
|Fabled Gods
|Fabled
|Fiendish Encounter
|Magical Musket, Burning Abyss
|Fiendish Playthings
|Fluffal
|Fires of This World and The Next
|Mayakashi, Shiranui
|Forest Friends
|Melffy, Mystical Beast of the Forest
|Forgotten City Dwellers
|Atlantean, Mermail
|Futuristic Creatures
|T.G
|Galaxy War
|B.E.S., Kozmo
|Gargantuan Gears
|Ancient Gear
|Glacial Seal
|Ice Barrier
|Glory on Wings
|Harpie
|Gods of Abyss and Arcadia
|Hieratic, Ogdoadic
|Great Shogun's Rule
|Six Samurai
|Guardian of Kings
|Gravekeeper's
|Guardians of Fire
|Fire Fist
|Guardians of the Sacred Sky
|The Agent, The Sanctuary in the Sky, Parshath, Solemn
|Guided by the Noble Knight
|Noble Knight, Infernoble Knight, Noble Arms
|Hand of Fate
|Arcana Force, Flower Cardian
|Immortal Royalty
|Vampire, Eldlich
|Immovable Samurai
|Superheavy Samurai
|Impending Assassination
|Timelord, Meklord
|Indomitable Knights
|The Phantom Knights, Supreme King
|Inevitability of Chaos
|Black Luster Soldier, Chaos
|Insect Metamorphosis
|Inzektor, Battlewasp
|Interdimensional Interlopers
|Dream Mirror, Nemeses, Metaphys
|Invaders from Outer Space
|Worm, Graydle
|Invulnerable Iron Wings
|Raidraptor
|Iron Core Synthetics
|Koa'ki Meiru
|Justice Before Attribute
|Ally of Justice, Flamvell
|Justice from Light
|Lightsworn
|Knowledge of the Mythlords
|Endymion, Mythical Beast
|Legends of Old
|Ancient Warriors, Fairy Tale, Fairy Tail
|Life Finds a Way
|Evol, Myutant
|Life Force Control System
|Qli, Infernoid
|Magnificence of Angels
|Valkyrie
|Mastery of the Grimoire
|Prophecy
|Miraculous Advent
|Megalith, Herald, Impcantation, Ritual Monsters
|Mischievous Specters
|Ghostrick
|Monster Overdrive
|Armed Dragon, LV
|Moonlit Avian Dance
|Lunalight, Lyrilusc
|Mother Nature's Snare
|Traptrix, Hole
|Natural Selection
|Cubic, Predaplant
|Nebula Cyclone
|Photon, Galaxy
|Neo Space Comrades
|Neo-Spacian, Elemental HERO
|Number Recall
|Number, Numeron
|Onomatopair-Up
|Zubaba, Gagaga, Gogogo, Dododo
|Pearlescent Cyber Dragons
|Cyber Dragon, Cyberdark
|Pledge of Sword
|X-Saber, Poker Knights
|Piercing Winds
|Simorgh, Mist Valley, Yosenju
|Prank Panic!
|Prank-Kids, Ojama, Duston
|Prehistoric Beast Advance
|Dinosaur, Jurrac
|Primordial Rising
|Fossil, Paleozoic, Triamid
|Pyroxene Relinquished
|Gem-Knight, Adamancipator
|Rapid Aircraft Advancement
|Mecha Phantom Beast, Machina
|Rites of the Mirrorworld
|Gishki, Nekroz
|Roaring Thunder
|Thunder Dragon, Watt
|Roid Nexus
|Roid
|Roused from Destruction
|Nephthys, Fire King, Unchained
|Rulers of Darkness
|Dark World, Lair of Darkness, Virus
|Rulers of the Deep
|Umi, Phantasm Spiral
|Savage Crimson Dragon
|Resonator, Red Dragon Archfiend
|Scientific Analysis
|Magnet Warrior, Bonding, Chemicritter
|Scrap Iron Soldiers
|Junk, Warrior, Synchron
|Secret Fighters
|SPYRAL, Super Quant
|Seedling Soul Fey
|Sylvan, Sunavalon
|Seekers of Witchcraft
|Magistus, Invoked, Witchcrafter
|Shark's Pride
|Shark
|Shifting Gears
|Geargia, Gadget, Symphonic Warrior
|Shot Through Fiction
|Rokket
|Shrouded Heroes
|Destiny HERO, Vision HERO
|Singular Strike Overthrow
|Sky Striker, Mathmech
|Soaring on Darkest Wings
|Blackwing
|Soldiers from the Storm
|Code Talker, Cyberse, Cynet
|Souls of Sublime Gods
|Cyber Angel, Shinobird, Dual Avatar
|Space-Time Transcendents
|S-Force, Time Thief, PSY-Frame
|Spiritual Mastery
|Charmer
|Stardust Ties
|Synchron, Stardust
|Star-Studded Futures
|Crusadia, Orcust, World Legacy
|Supernatural Elements
|Monarch, Elementsaber
|Sword of the Seventh One
|Star Seraph, Umbral Horror
|Synchro Mode Change
|/Assault Mode
|Terra Firma Transcendants
|Earthbound Immortal, Malefic
|The Azure in the Ivory
|Blue-Eyes
|The Cerise in the Ebony
|Red-Eyes
|The Cost of Dark Powers
|Evil Eye, Archfiend
|The Darkness Amuses
|Amazement, Abyss Actor
|The First Heroes
|Elemental HERO
|The Great Olds
|Egyptian God, Exodia
|The Hidden Arts
|Ninja
|The Infinite Void
|Infernity
|Those who Stand Against Kings
|Metalfoes, Crystron, Zoodiac
|Three-Strike Success
|Gouki, Dinowrestler
|Ties to Mother Nature
|Gusto, Ritual Beast
|Timeworn Legacies
|Chronomaly
|Toontastic
|Toon, Relinquished
|Tournament Athletes
|U.A., F.A.
|Traditions of Trickery
|Karakuri, Gizmek
|Transfigured Heroes
|Evil HERO, Masked HERO, Xtra HERO
|Transforming Tech
|Morphtronic
|Valiant Gladiator Beasts
|Gladiator Beast
|Vessels of Freedom
|Fur Hire, Plunder Patroll
|Warp-Speed Toys
|Speedroid
|Warriors of Legend
|Gaia the Fierce Knight, Buster Blader
|Warriors Unite!
|Amazoness, War Rock
|Wind-Up Soldiers
|Wind-Up, Deskbot
|World Cloaked in Magical Power
|Sacred Beast, Wicked God, Entity, Yubel
|Worthy Adversaries
|Subterror, Generaider
|Yearning Evil Body
|Iswarm