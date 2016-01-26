You showed us your Dragon's Dogma pawns and Arisen

On Friday we asked you to show us your Dragon's Dogma characters: the heroic Arisen you control and the trustworthy pawn who fights by your side. In Dragon's Dogma, the design of your main pawn is especially important, because other players can recruit it to help them on your own journeys. Stats may matter most, but some players call this game Fashion's Dogma for a reason: the more your pawn stands out, the more likely they are to be recruited and return with goodies and new information.

The submissions are in, so we've gone through and pulled out some of our favorites. Thanks for sharing! If you still want your fellow PC Gamer readers to check out or hire your pawn, feel free to post them here. And if you're on the hunt for that perfect companion, try the Steam Pawn Exchange forum.