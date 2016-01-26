You showed us your Dragon's Dogma pawns and Arisen
On Friday we asked you to show us your Dragon's Dogma characters: the heroic Arisen you control and the trustworthy pawn who fights by your side. In Dragon's Dogma, the design of your main pawn is especially important, because other players can recruit it to help them on your own journeys. Stats may matter most, but some players call this game Fashion's Dogma for a reason: the more your pawn stands out, the more likely they are to be recruited and return with goodies and new information.
The submissions are in, so we've gone through and pulled out some of our favorites. Thanks for sharing! If you still want your fellow PC Gamer readers to check out or hire your pawn, feel free to post them here. And if you're on the hunt for that perfect companion, try the Steam Pawn Exchange forum.
Geralt, the Monster Hunter (Jigovsky)
Jigovsky's Arisen bears more than a passing resemblance to our favorite Witcher, with armor that would look right at home on The Witcher 3's Skellige isles.
Guts and Casca, Berserk (Terminator-SSD)
Dragon's Dogma is basically one big homage to Kentarō Miura's dark medieval fantasy series Berserk—so much so that one of the default character designs is modeled after protagonist Guts, and the original console release had licensed Berserk armor. Still, user Terminator-SSD has put his own touches on his Guts Arisen and created a damn good Casca pawn.
Also, shout out to UltraJake for his Guts and his pawn Judeau.
Time to get on importing those armor models into the PC version, modders.
Sereana, Neva and Gabe Newell in a dress (Trilier)
Trillier shares his lovely duo Sereana and Neva, but their thunder is stolen by photobombing hired pawn Gabe Newell in the background.
"Ignore the dress wearing Gabe Newell that I hired," he wrote. "I needed him to wear that for a quest."
We all needed it, Trillier. We all did.
Purple pawn and Arisen (Bryan John Sauriol)
We don't know the name of this duo, but hoo boy are they purple. Gotta say, they're rocking it, though.
Arisen Gwen (permafrost)
Permafrost wrote in proud of how good Arisen Gwen looks, and we have to agree. That's one photogenic hero.
Jericho and Lucy (Mindtrixx)
Here's a handsome pair. Mindtrixx's Arisen Jericho and pawn Lucy look ready to kick some ass and take some names.
El Juaco Bob and El Juerte Tom (Hossam ElSherif)
I don't think words are necessary to say why we love El Juaco Bob and El Juerte Tom. I hope Tom is a very popular pawn.
Hervor and Felwinter (Nio)
Nio says his Arisen Hervor (left) was inspired by viking shieldmaidens, and her design may be my favorite Arisen I've seen yet. This shot doesn't quite do her justice, but this close-up is a stunner. And Felwinter? That's a damn cool name.
Tara Strong (JStar)
JStar posts his pawn Tara Strong. The likeness is really uncanny, huh?
Pawn Vesper and unrequited love (The Bard)
The Bard has a little story about his pawn Vesper and his Arisen, so I'll let him have the last word. He wrote:
"Here's my Arisen, secretly looking at Vesper full of love. He's a shy one, and always tells her to be 'as you are,' which meant the woman became an overconfident mage in combat, and he's too shy to tell her what he feels. Dude literally says nothing. Wuss."