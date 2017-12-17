You can pick up Overwatch half price until January 2

With fairer matchmaking on the horizon and the inaugural Overwatch League season incoming next month, now seems as good a time as ever to get your hands on multiplayer FPS Overwatch. And Blizzard is trying to topple any fence sitters over the holidays by halving the price of the game until January 2, mirroring the deal it offered over Black Friday.

The standard edition of the game will now cost you $19.99/£16.99, while the Game of the Year Edition—complete with skins, extra loot boxes and Overwatch-themed goodies in other Blizzard games—is £$29.99/£24.99. Head over to Battle.net for the deals.

For the eagle-eyed among you, yes, the UK discount on the standard edition is slightly less than 50% (the original price was £29.99), which is a little odd. Still, it's a damn good deal for a game of this quality and staying power.

Click here to browse the recent Overwatch news to see what's changed in the past few months (the addition of the new healer Moira is a biggie), and if you're at all interested in the competitive Overwatch League then Damian has written a great run down of all the competing teams. London has a genuine shot at the title, it seems.