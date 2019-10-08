You can now play Metal Gear Solid 5 as Snake from Escape From New York

(Image credit: Modder: Jinmar)

It's a truth universally acknowledged that Kurt Russell's performance as Snake Plissken in Escape From New York is one of the greatest things to ever happen on film. It was great enough, that it inspired Hideo Kojima not only to name the (main) protagonist of the Metal Gear Solid series after him, but also to fairly closely mirror his appearance.

But it's also true that the Snakes, whether Solid, Venom or Naked, aren't actually Snake Plissken. That's a cross we've had to bear until now, with the arrival of a mod for Metal Gear Solid 5 that lets you play as Kurt Russell's Plissken. As a bonus, Jack Burton from Big Trouble in Little China – another classic Russell / Carpenter collaboration – is also playable with the same mod.

It's the benevolent work of modder JinMarr, and it's available now on NexusMods, where you'll also find instructions on how to install it. And install it you must, at least until someone mods in Roddy Piper's John Nada from They Live. Then the cycle will be complete.

Here's a video showcasing the work:

