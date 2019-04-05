You can get Assassin's Creed: Origins for $12 right now

If you're curious about Assassin's Creed: Origins but haven't played it yet because it's just too damn expensive, today would be a good day to check out the Humble Monthly Bundle, where you can pick it up—along with a bunch of super-secret mystery games—for just $12.

The Humble Monthly is a subscription-based package that delivers one big game (or sometimes more), which is kind of like an upcard in a lazy poker metaphor, and then a bunch of other games that you don't get to know about until the end of the month, when the next month's bundle becomes available.

Last month, for instance, started with Northgard, Absolver, and Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden (hence the "sometimes more" descriptor above) and then tacked on Tannenberg, Minit, She Remembered Caterpillars, Steel Rats, Dandara, and A Short Hike. That's a serious steal for $12.

This month's bundle is a great deal on the lead game alone: Assassin's Creed: Origins still goes for the full $60/£50/€60 on Steam, and has never dipped below $18. And you can cancel Humble Monthly subscriptions at any time (unless you sign up for one of the slightly-discounted term plans) and keep all the games you've received up to that point, meaning that you can snag Origins for 12 bucks and be done with it if that's all you're after.

The current Humble Monthly Bundle will be available for purchase until May 3, which is also when the bonus games will be revealed.