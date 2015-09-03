You can get all Deus Ex games for under $7 right now

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided is coming in February but that feels like a long way away. Never mind though, because if you've never played the older games – or just want to revisit them – then here's a steal: every Deus Ex game is currently available on Steam for US$6.59.

The bundle includes Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition, Deus Ex: Invisible War, Deus Ex: Human Revolution (Director's Cut) and Deus Ex: The Fall. You know, I've probably spent around $200 on Deus Ex games over the years, so this is as annoying as it is attractive. It's so cheap I'm tempted to buy them again.

The sale lasts for another 35 hours. It should leave you well-prepared for Mankind Divided, which despite some weird pre-order incentives is looking pretty good.