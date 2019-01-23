You can add extra paneling to this case to quiet a noisy PC

Some of the best PC cases take a singular theme and run with it, whether it's smart lighting and cooling, or robust modular options. Phanteks has take a slightly different approach with its appropriate named Eclipse P600S. It's a quiet enclosure with sound dampened panels that you can tear off for more airflow when needed.

"The Eclipse P600S is designed to bring you the best of two worlds. A hybrid forged between silent and high-performance chassis. Find the optimal configuration in any situation by switching between quiet or performance mode," Phanteks says.

Phanteks equipped the front and side panels with three layers of sound dampening insulation that is supposed to absorb high and low frequency soundwaves. It's similar to what Antec does on its Performance series, including its recently launched Performance 101 Silent.

The difference here is that you can remove the panels without exposing your PC's innards. I think it'd be a hassle to do this frequently, but I can see the utility in being able to switch back and forth between quiet computing and improved airflow when needed.

Beyond the hybrid nature of this case, it features amenities like dust filters and USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C connectivity. It also offers robust storage capabilities with support for up to 10 3.5-inch drives and three 2.5-inch drives.

The Phanteks Eclipse P600S will be available this month starting at $139.99 (£127.99) (windowed versions will go for $149.99 / £134.99).