Yakuza 0 PC launch trailer is typically weird and wonderful

As we learned at the PC Gaming Show at E3 2018, Yakuza 0 lands on PC today. As we learned from Phil's review last week, it's pretty good. And as you'll learn in a few seconds, its launch trailer is filled with handsome men in sharp suits kicking the shit out of each other.

There's also bowling, karaoke singing, dancing minigames, semi-clad women wrestling, and a pensive showering man in there for good measure. If you hadn't worked it out by now, Yakuza is pretty out there.

Publisher Sega bills all of that as the "glitz, glamour, and unbridled decadence" of the '80s. I'd say it looks brilliantly weird. And Phil says it's "comfortably the best, funniest and most heartwarming game about a desperate battle over real estate." When it comes to Yakuza, our Phil knows his stuff. Check out his 90-scored review in full over here.

Here's Sega's official run-down:

A prequel to the long-running series, Yakuza 0 is the perfect entry point to the Yakuza series. With the legendary Dragon of Dojima, Kazuma Kiryu, and series regular Goro Majima, embark on a rich saga, experiencing their gripping origin stories of moral dilemmas as young yakuza.

Explore the neon-lit streets of Kamurocho (Tokyo) and Sotenbori (Osaka), beating piles of cash out of street thugs (literally) whilst using three different fighting styles. Help civilians in over 100 substories, run your own business and immerse yourself in 1980s Japan with SEGA’s arcade classics, telephone clubs, discos, pocket circuit car races and more.

John Clark, Sega Europe's executive vice president of publishing, reckons Yakuza is successful in the west because it commits to its original vision. If you fancy testing that theory for yourself, Yakuza 0 is out now on Steam for £14.99/$19.99.