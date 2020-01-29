XFX's factory overclocked Radeon RX 5700 DD Ultra is on sale for $300

Sale pricing on this custom Radeon RX 5700 makes it the least expensive around right now.

Recent product introductions (Radeon RX 5600 XT) and price cuts (GeForce RTX 2060) have made it a bit more difficult to discern which is the best graphics card for the money. That said, the Radeon RX 5700 offers a lot of frames per dollar, and the value proposition is even better with this deal for a factory overclocked model from XFX.

Over at Amazon, you can buy the XFX Radeon RX 5700 DD Ultra for $299.99. That's $30 below its list price. It's also the cheapest RX 5700 on the market right now. Almost every other RX 5700 goes for $329.99 and higher, save for this MSI model, which is $309.99 on Newegg after fussing with a mail-in-rebate.

XFX took the liberty of goosing the base clock on the DD Ultra to 1,565MHz, which is a 100MHz overclock over reference. This card also sports an accelerated 1,720MHz game clock (up from 1,625MHz) and a slightly-higher-than-reference boost clock, at 1,750MHz versus 1,725MHz.

The "DD" in the product name stands for "Double Dissipation." According to XFX, the cooler on this model sports a heatsink with twice as much surface area (presumably compared to reference), and uses fans that are 35 percent quieter.