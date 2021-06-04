XCOM studio is working on a turn-based game with Marvel characters, according to rumor

Long time XCOM developer Firaxis is working on a “turn-based action game” featuring Marvel heroes, according to a new rumor. Codenamed “CODA,” the Redditor writes that “famous actors” will voice the characters, implying that it might tie closer to recent Marvel films than Square Enix’s Marvel’s Avengers did.

It’s a rumor, and a yet-to-be substantiated one, though journalist Jason Schreier, who has broken a number of industry stories at Bloomberg and Kotaku, did lend some credit to it on Twitter. “Yes this 2K leak is real but I’m not sure all of it is going to be at E3,” he wrote . “Can’t wait for Marvel XCOM though.”

According to the same alleged leak, a new Borderlands spin-off starring Tiny Tina is also in development and will be revealed at E3 this month. It makes a bit of sense: Gearbox head Randy Pitchford was heavily hinting at a new Borderlands game only last month . The leaker writes that the game could be called Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands and that it will play similarly to previous Borderlands games.

What else? Well, there’s gonna be a new NBA game this year (duh), but there’s also an entirely new project listed by the name Codename Volt. The leaker’s source reckons it’s “Cthulhu meets Saints Row.”