'XCOM-meets-Braid' tactics game All Walls Must Fall targets early access next month

Inbetweengames' "tech-noir tactics" game All Walls Must Fall wrapped up a successful Kickstarter campaign earlier this year to the tune of $36,576. All told, that's well over double its original ask, which may be why it's heading to Steam's Early Access initiative and itch.io a month ahead of schedule.

Due August 8, the musically-inspired roguelike's current guise explores its first act that's set in East Berlin.

A statement from inbetweengames reads: "Going forward we’ll be releasing regular monthly updates to gradually extend and improve the game based on player feedback as we already did during the closed alpha—starting with the outstanding reached stretch goals from our Kickstarter campaign (called Bad Language and Discrimination) and hopefully much more beyond that with a successful Early Access."

And to reiterate what the game is all about, here's the blurb that features on its Kickstarter campaign page:

"The Cold War never ended. For 150 years both sides have used time manipulation technology to observe and counter each other’s every move. Now this fragile state of affairs is approaching a breaking point, as a rogue nuclear strike will send the world into turmoil. Both sides have scrambled to send agents back in time to find who is behind the attack and how to prevent it. If they fail, the whole world will turn to ash, forever.

"All Walls Must Fall is an isometric tactics game where actions happen to the pulsing beat of the music. You control time travelling secret agents as they jump and loop through a single night in the city of Berlin. Using a pausable real-time system, carefully plan your decisions and use powerful time manipulation abilities to your advantage, as you carry out your mission in the shadows or in plain sight. Levels are procedurally recombined using a bespoke system developed by inbetweengames, giving All Walls Must Fall a highly replayable campaign structure, while still offering individually crafted components and set-pieces."

If that tickles your fancy, All Walls Must Fall enters Early Access on Tuesday, August 8.