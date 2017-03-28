All Walls Must Fall is a gorgeous 'tech-noir' tactics game, now crowdfunded [Updated]

Update: All Walls Must Fall—inbetweengames uber-stylish "tech-noir" tactics game—has been crowdfunded after just five days. With 22 days to go on its active Kickstarter campaign, the game has amassed over €16,600 (against its original €15,000 ask) at the time of writing, and now targets a couple of neat-sounding Stretch Goals.



First up, should the project hit €20,000, 'Vandalism' will be added, bringing with it an extended cover system, more destructible objects, and "the ability to knock down walls with your cybernetic fist", which sounds pretty awesome. A suitably cool techno track from Jukio Kallio—whose work features on Vlambeer's Luftrausers and Nuclear Throne—will also be introduced at this tier.

Should the lofty goal of €75,000 be ascertained, All Walls Must Fall will also add West Berlin in turn adding a new character with new abilities, a new campaign section and a new second act finale mission.

"Should we not reach this pretty far goal," says inbetweengames, "we will still continue as far ahead as we can with the support of our Kickstarter backers and then seek additional funding sources through Early Access and potentially other external partners."

Original story:

Inbetweengames is a group of Berlin-based ex-Yager devs whose debut project is All Walls Must Fall—a super-stylish "tech-noir" tactics game set in the year 2089 in a world where the Berlin Wall still stands and the Cold War never ended. Mixing time travel, futuristic dystopia, stealth and backs-to-the-wall rhythm-inspired combat, the game echoes everything from X-Com to Syndicate, Superhot to Braid, Crypt of the Necrodancer to any number of old-school isometric DOS games. It's early days yet, but it looks pretty fantastic.

Speaking via its Kickstarter campaign video—which, at the time of writing, has accrued over half of its €15,000 target with 27 days to go—inbetween's programmer Isaac Ashdown bills All Walls Must Fall as a "pausable real-time tactic game".

"You're in control of secret agent, you give him actions and orders and he carries out that order," says Ashdown. "When you're making your decisions the game is paused and when you give the order the game unpauses, plays through that order, and then pauses again."

As you'll see there, All Walls Must Fall also boasts a killer techno-inspired soundtrack. "The game is turn-based but everything happens on the beat of the music, so every beat of the music is like a really short turn which gets resolved simultaneously," says co-founder Jan David Hassel, while underscoring All Walls Must Fall is not, exclusively at least, a rhythm game.

What it is sounds fascinating. As per its Kickstarter page, here's the official word on what All Walls Must Fall is about:

"The Cold War never ended. For 150 years both sides have used time manipulation technology to observe and counter each other’s every move. Now this fragile state of affairs is approaching a breaking point, as a rogue nuclear strike will send the world into turmoil. Both sides have scrambled to send agents back in time to find who is behind the attack and how to prevent it. If they fail, the whole world will turn to ash, forever.

"All Walls Must Fall is an isometric tactics game where actions happen to the pulsing beat of the music. You control time travelling secret agents as they jump and loop through a single night in the city of Berlin. Using a pausable real-time system, carefully plan your decisions and use powerful time manipulation abilities to your advantage, as you carry out your mission in the shadows or in plain sight. Levels are procedurally recombined using a bespoke system developed by inbetweengames, giving All Walls Must Fall a highly replayable campaign structure, while still offering individually crafted components and set-pieces."

All Walls Must Fall is aiming to launch a closed alpha in May this year, while targeting a late 2017 early access-type launch.