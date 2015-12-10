XCOM 2 system requirements are pleasantly light

You've thought about it long and hard, and now you've decided that you want to play XCOM 2. Only one question remains: Can you? The answer, I'm happy to say, is, probably, yeah. The system requirements turned up on Steam today and all in all, they're pretty light.

In your face with the facts!

The Sectoid:

OS: Windows® 7, 64-bit

Windows® 7, 64-bit Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo E4700 2.6 GHz or AMD Phenom 9950 Quad Core 2.6 GHz

Intel Core 2 Duo E4700 2.6 GHz or AMD Phenom 9950 Quad Core 2.6 GHz Memory: 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM Graphics: 1GB ATI Radeon HD 5770, 1GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 460 or better

1GB ATI Radeon HD 5770, 1GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 460 or better DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 45 GB available space

45 GB available space Sound Card: DirectX compatible sound card

The Mechtoid:

OS: Windows® 7, 64-bit

Windows® 7, 64-bit Processor: 3GHz Quad Core

3GHz Quad Core Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: 2GB ATI Radeon HD 7970, 2GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 770 or better

2GB ATI Radeon HD 7970, 2GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 770 or better Storage: 45 GB available space

45 GB available space Sound Card: DirectX compatible sound card

Regardless of the hardware you bring to the table, you'll also require an internet connection for the ol' Steam authentication process.

And if you've thought about it long and hard, but still haven't actually decided whether you want to play XCOM 2 or not, be sure to have a look at our hands-on preview, which includes both words and video. The short version: If you're in the mood for aliens, you're in the mood for XCOM. XCOM 2 comes out on February 5.