Xbox One launch title LocoCycle announced for Steam release

Of all the seemingly unspectacular next-gen console launch titles, LocoCycle was among the least spectacular of them all. Reviews of the arcade motorcycle brawler ranged from "hmm" , to "meh" , to "ugh" . Despite its reception, makers Twisted Pixel are planning to bring the game to PC through a Steam released scheduled for February 14th. After all, nothing says Valentine's romance like a sentient motorbike using its captive mechanic to pummel attacking soldiers.

"We've been secretly working on a Steam version of LocoCycle too," announce Twisted Pixel. "Even better is that it's coming on the same day and at the same price as the Xbox 360 version." That price is $10, which is at least half of what the Xbox One version cost.

The announcement doesn't make mention of any added features or improvements, so it looks like this will be a direct port of the Xbox One release. If the concept still has you interested, you can see the oddball live-action launch trailer below.

Thanks, Joystiq .