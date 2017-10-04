WWE 2K18 won't have paid microtransactions, says 2K

Last week, 2K revealed this year's WWE entry is coming to PC in October—on the same day as its console counterparts for the first time ever. We then learned the ins and outs of its season pass, and now the publisher has affirmed paid microtransactions will not feature in the incoming installment.

NBA 2K18's focus on virtual currency was not received well by would-be players, and left many to assume the latest WWE venture would follow suit. It won't, so told 2K via Twitter, before linking to the game's official website.

There are no paid microtransactions in #WWE2K18. Info on unlocking loot cases via in-game currency is here: https://t.co/ZmJQQJ7Bin. https://t.co/ZzF42lnUrMOctober 2, 2017

The wording there is pretty explicit. The above featured link, however, takes you to the game's official site wherein loot cases are discussed in relation to the game's MyPlayer, MyCareer and new Road to Glory modes. They're discussed thusly:

Along with upgrading your MyPlayer comes deeper customization. This year, you’ll be able to unlock hundreds of moves and Superstar parts to customize your MyPlayers as you see fit.

Unlocks can be earned through loot cases and progression in both MyCareer and Road to Glory. Most Superstar parts and moves are locked from the start. Once an item is unlocked, it is then purchasable with VC.

There are three levels of loot cases: Bronze, Silver and Gold. You have a higher chance of unlocking more rare items in Silver and Gold cases. You can purchase loot cases in MyPlayer, MyCareer and Road to Glory. You will also earn loot cases through progression in both MyCareer and Road To Glory.

That last paragraph is a little misleading in that it seems to suggest two ways for unlocking loot cases. But 2K's tweet is nevertheless clear.

WWE 2K18 is due on October 13, 2017.