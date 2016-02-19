Worlds Adrift challenges the future of the MMO at the PC Gamer Weekender

What's next for massively multiplayer games? Co-founder of Bossa Studios Henrique Olifiers and game designer Luke Williams will take to the stage at the PC Gamer Weekender to challenge the familiar tropes of the MMO.

"In the past few years, MMO has become synonymous of formulaic gameplay that doesn't bring anything new in terms of design, sparking emotions ranging from indifference to outright rejection of the genre by many players," they say. "How did one of the once most popular genres became so stale, and what lies in the future for massive online games?"

Henrique and Luke will share some of their own ideas, and discuss the ways they're implementing them in Worlds Adrift, an MMO set in a cluster of floating islands where players are free to explore, build and conquer using airships and sweet gliders.

"We hope it brings something new and helps kickstart a new way of creating multiplayer experiences with an evolution towards MMSG—massively multiplayer sandbox games."

It should be a thought-provoking session, and one of many on our developer stages at the PC Gamer Weekender.

