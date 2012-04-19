World of Warplanes trailer shows off new fighters

Wargaming.net have released a new trailer for World of Warplanes, showing in game fighter squadrons in acrobatic aerial combat. This trailer focuses on fighters, the lightest of World of Warplanes three classes. Light fighters are suited for scouting, one on one dogfights, and attacking in packs, supporting the slower and more powerful heavy fighters and strafing aircraft. Okay it's not the dragons their April Fools joke promised, but those fast and nimble dogfights look like glorious fun.

Much like World of Tanks, World of Warplanes is expected to have a wide variety of historical fighters and experimental prototypes for players to fly. Wargaming.net have confirmed the appearance of several famous fighter models, including the American P-51 Mustang and P-39 Airacobra, as well as the Soviet Lavochkin La-5 and Germany's feared feared Messerschmitt Bf 109. Sadly British planes are not planned for release, so I'll have to wait before living out my fantasy of flying a Spitfire over blacked out London.

World of Warplanes is currently in alpha testing, and Wargaming.net say a closed beta is 'coming soon'. For more information, check out our World of Warplanes preview .