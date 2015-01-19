Popular

World of Warcraft ten year subscribers are getting a fancy statue

By

World of Warcraft

Believe it or not, there are players who have maintained a World of Warcraft subscription for ten consecutive years. While many of us dip in and out of the game when new expansions arrive, it takes a tonne of dedication–and a huge love for the game–to stick around for that long.

So it makes sense that Blizzard would reward those players, and reward them they have: the studio announced last week that physical gifts are being shipped to all eligible players who "created a World of Warcraft account within 60 days of the game launching in the NA or EU regions, and maintained their subscription or game time for all ten years."

Read more: World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth review

They didn't specify what the gift would be, but according to Battle.net user Smitti it's a rather stunning statue, which you can see below.

For everyone else, here's an hour long documentary on World of Warcraft, released last year to celebrate the game's decade milestone.

This is what the gift is - Imgur

Shaun Prescott

Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian editor and news writer. He mostly plays platformers and RPGs, and keeps a close eye on anything of particular interest to antipodean audiences. He (rather obsessively) tracks the movements of the Doom modding community, too.
See comments