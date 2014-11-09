World of Warcraft 'Looking For Group' documentary celebrates ten years

As Blizzcon 2014 winds down amid a flurry of exciting announcements and general goodwill, we're now forced to confront the reality of a post-Blizzcon 2014 world. Sure, you can keep rewatching the Overwatch gameplay footage and you can gape at the promise of new Starcraft 2 content, but where to go for warm and fuzzy feelings? Thankfully Blizzard has you covered with this hour long documentary on the history of World of Warcraft.

Entitled World of Warcraft: Looking For Group, the documentary traces the game from its early, pre-release days into the here and now. Originally aired at Blizzcon at the weekend, the documentary is a bit of a love in, but there are some interesting tidbits for folk less invested in the MMO (did you know the studio wanted to operate with a team of merely 20 developers after the game's release? Unheard of in 2014).

Check out the full documentary below, and be sure to catch up on all our Blizzcon 2014 coverage, as well as our interview with Ion Hazzikostas.