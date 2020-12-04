World of Warcraft Classic now has the Scourge invasion and Naxxramas raid

The endgame Naxxramas raid is now live in World of Warcraft Classic. Set in a giant necropolis floating above the Plaguelands of Azeroth, the dungeon is designed for up to 40 players, and takes place over four wings stuffed with mid-bosses, before a central lair with the final challenges.

Naturally what matters is the loot, and players will be able to find nine-piece raid sets for each class, as well as a host of unique items like the insanely powerful Corrupted Ashbringer. Players will need to be at max level to take it on.

Alongside this, the Scourge invasion event has begun, which will run for four weeks and is again for level 60s only. This follows the standard WoW template of bashing Scourge baddies at the behest of a commander, and then buying sweet gear from him with the receipts.

Many have wondered whether WoW Classic would be a flash-in-the-pan nostalgia hit, before everyone returned to WoW Retail, but Blizzard itself was always confident this version of the game would have long-term appeal.

The above trailer is the real nostalgia hit for me: we're all so used to super-slick CG and quick cuts from modern trailers that tell you sod-all about the game. Watching something from 2006 where a load of little avatars run around on horses spaffing spell effects, and you get the odd over-acted voice line from a boss, is disarmingly charming, a reminder of simpler times and just how good this raid is.