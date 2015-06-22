World of Warcraft character names to be reclaimed from inactive accounts

World of Warcraft has been active for over ten years now, and a lot of players have come and gone in that time. As you'd expect, finding a unique character name these days is a bit of a hassle, so Blizzard will free up the names of all inactive accounts when patch 6.2 launches later this week. That means any character names that haven't been accessed since December 7, 2010 will become newly available.

That's good news, but it will inevitably annoy anyone who managed to claim a cool name before anyone else. If that includes you, then you'll need to log-in as the character before the patch goes live on June 24.

"Our goal with this great name liberation is to make sure new and returning players have a large and varied pool of names available to choose from," Blizzard wrote. "So log in now if you wish to preserve your unused characters’ names for your ongoing journey through Draenor."

We spoke to WoW lead game designer Ion Hazzikostas about patch 6.2 a couple of weeks ago. In case you missed the news, flying mounts are being introduced to Draenor, which is nice.