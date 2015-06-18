World of Warcraft patch 6.2 arrives next week

Away from E3, there are actual games—ones that exist and are in your hard-drive and can be played from time to time. Some of these games get updates, and some of the developers of these games announce the release date of these updates with a lavish cinematic trailer.

Blizzard. It's Blizzard that does that.

World of Warcraft will be updated to version 6.2 next week, on June 24. The update, called Fury of Hellfire, adds a new jungle zone, a new raid, and a Shipyard for your Garrison. It also aims to make old dungeons more relevant with a new feature called Timewalking.

You can see a full rundown of the patch's contents over at the official WoW site.