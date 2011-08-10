World of Tanks patch 6.6 adds new tanks, new map, improves matchmaking

A massive World of Tanks update has just landed, adding the Siegfriend Line map and a host of new heavy armour, including the Pz.VI Tiger, the VK 4502, the Asuf A and much more, including a couple of premium German tanks, the T-15 and the T-25. All those letters and numbers add up to a substantial reshuffle of the German tank unlock tree. You can see Wargaming.net's overview of the reshuffle in this forum post .
World of Tanks is free to play. You can sign up and download the client from the World of Tanks site . The full patch notes have been posted below.
- Added new map Siegfried Line;
- Added new German tanks: Pz.VI Tiger (P), VK 4502 (P) Ausf A, E-50, Е-75, Е-100;
- Added new German premium tanks T-15, T-25;
- Panther II substituted by E-50 as tier 9 German medium tank, Panther substituted by Panther II as tier 8 German medium tank;
- Rebalanced Panther and Panther II tanks to fit tier 7 and 8 respectively;
- Maus tank: rate of fire for 12.8 cm gun decreased by 0.2 sec, hit points decreased by 400;
- IS-7 tank: hit points decreased by 50;
- T30 tank: hit points decreased by 50, dispersion during movement and traverse increased by 10%, dispersion during turret traverse increased by 30%;
- Tiger II tank: hit points for stock turret increased by 100;
- Increased credit income for US tank destroyers M10 and M36;
- Increased match-making value for US tank destroyer T95;
- Fixed map bugs on Lakeville, Artic Region, Abbey, Mines, Malinovka;
- Free platoons for 2 players;
- Added extra battle tier (tier 1 tanks only) for newcomers - players with up to 10 battles played;
- Added platoon invite filter - "accept from friends only";
- Fixed bug with experience transfer flags resetting after battle;
- Fixed few errors with display of water waves;
- Fixed bug when vehicle gets stuck due to critical inclination angle;
- Fixed bug when destroyed tanks are displayed as non-destroyed tanks (rare);
- Reworked models of 76mm guns for M26 Pershing;
- Fixed errors with disproportional tank icons;
- Fixed error when unused consumables with passive bonus are displayed as used;
- Fixed error with incorrect display of crater created when object is destroyed;
- Adjusted gun depression for T92;
- Removed "transfer gold" option from player context menu;
- Team damage when ramming now counts only if the speed of the vehicle involed exceeds 10 km/h.