Today's Wordle answer #348: Thursday, June 2

Have you been trying to find the Wordle June 2 (348) answer? My competitive streak came out in full force today, encouraged by a great opener containing a healthy mix of yellow and green boxes. This was it, I was definitely going to get the answer in two... okay, three guesses. Feels good, doesn't it? No wonder we keep coming back day after day.

Maybe you're here to browse our Wordle archive (opens in new tab) instead? No matter why you're here, I'm sure I can help. I've got a clue, the answer, and if you'd like to learn how to play everybody's favourite word game I'd be happy to show you how.

Wordle June 2: A helpful hint

Today's word's all about catching someone's eye with a big, bold, display. How you go about it doesn't really matter—colour, dance, song, it all works— so long as you're noticed. There's just one vowel today, so once you've got it don't waste any time looking for another.

Today's Wordle 348 answer

Let's protect that impressive win streak of yours. The answer to the June 2 (348) Wordle is SHOWY.

How Wordle works

In Wordle you're presented with five empty boxes to work with, and you need to suss out a secret five-letter word which fits in those boxes. You've only got six guesses to nail it.

Start with the best Wordle starting word (opens in new tab), like "RAISE"—that's good because it contains three common vowels and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong.

If a box turns ⬛️, that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've nailed the letter, it's in the word and in the right spot.

As you'll know from our top Wordle tips (opens in new tab), in the next row, repeat the process for your second guess using what you learned from your previous guess. You have six tries and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E).

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games (opens in new tab). From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle (opens in new tab), refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures (opens in new tab). Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.