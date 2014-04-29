Popular

Wolfenstein: The New Order trailer shows mayhem, violence and... stealth?

By

Wolfenstein

This is a surprise. Given that Wolfenstein: The New Order features a man dual-wielding shotguns at Nazi robots, I hadn't even considered that a stealth option might exist. Turns out it does, and involves plenty of knife-throwing, lock-picking, patrol-avoiding action. The new trailer gives a glimpse at the quieter way to play, before turning up the volume and showing the louder side of the game. By volume, I mean blood. And by louder, I mean containing more blood.

Wolfenstein: The New Order is out May 20. Previously, Chris gave us a hands-on report on the loud, violent side of the game.

Phil Savage

Phil has been PC gaming since the '90s, when RPGs had dice rolls and open world adventures were weird and French. Now he's the deputy editor of PC Gamer; commissioning features, filling magazine pages, and knowing where the apostrophe goes in '90s. He plays Scout in TF2, and isn't even ashamed.
See comments