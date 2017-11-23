Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus is 50% off, demo is now available

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus is really good: "A fun and frantic FPS," we said in our 81/100 review, "even if it doesn't feel quite as fresh as The New Order did." That pretty much settles it, then. It's also on sale for 50% off, a surprisingly big discount for a game that came out just under a month ago. You'll find that sale at Green Man Gaming, where the FPS is marked down to $30/£20. It's also on sale at Gamestop (download for US only) and Steam. Neat!

If you'd prefer to give your own opinion a chance before you buying, a free demo that covers the first level of the game is now available on Steam. And if you choose to upgrade to the full version, your progress will carry over. Also neat!

To get the demo, just head over to Steam and hit the "Download Demo" button on the right, just above the game descriptors.