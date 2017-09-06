Wolfenstein 2 depicts 'how the Nazis are slowly changing the cultural identity of America'

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus is the first of its kind to take place in America. Despite the fact developer Machinegames reckons it "isn't a commentary on current topics", it does have scope to offend, given its sensitive subject matter. To this end, most of what we've seen so far has been somewhat controversial.

In its latest short, named 'Liberation and Justice', Bethesda's associate global content director Gary Steinmann quizzes Machinegames' Jerk Gustafsson and Jens Matthies on how the game's alternate Nazi occupation timeline unfolds, and the beleaguered state the US finds itself in-game.

I speak from a position of relative ignorance, however the "German or Else!" game show segment featured above terrifies nevertheless—both because it sounds genuinely horrifying, and also because it sounds like something Nazi Germany could have enforced.

"This game is all about liberating the U.S. and creating a platform there to liberate the rest of the world," explains Matthies in the video above. "But first BJ needs to shoot, blast, hack and stab his way through New York, New Orleans, New Mexico—and several other locations—all of which have been significantly altered by years of Nazi oppression. From Nazi propaganda to straight-up subjugation, America has changed—but that won’t stop BJ from doing his job to liberate his country… and the rest of the world."

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus is due October 27. Until then, check out Andy's favourite first impressions.