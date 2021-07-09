The Witcher Season 2 is coming to Netflix on December 17

The Witcher Season 2 will release on Netflix on December 17, 2021. The date was announced during the WitcherCon livestream today, and puts the second season two years after the first, which premiered in December of 2019.

Like the first season, The Witcher Season 2 will be eight episode wrong. Netflix also revealed most of the episode titles:

A Grain of Truth

Kaer Morhen

What is Lost

Redanian Intelligence

Turn Your Back

Dear Friend

Voleth Meir

...And one that's "Top Secret"

The WitcherCon stream is still going, so there'll be more to come. So far, the teases have been small. We learned that one of the monsters featured in season 2 will be the Leshy, and got a very brief look at a bony hand.

We also got a look at Jaskier's new, more "rock and roll" look:

(Image credit: Netflix)

Jaskier actor Joey Batey also said, jokingly, but maybe not, that "there might be a small amount of hat in it for about 47 seconds." He's referring to the bard's distinctive hat, which the producers tried (there's a photo of him wearing it) but didn't make it into season 1. (This is the important stuff.)