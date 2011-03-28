Witcher 2 system specs detailed

The Witcher 2 is looking exceptionally pretty, and the devs know it , but will those huge fantasy vistas need a supercomputer to run? CD Projekt have released the system specs for The Witcher 2. You'll find them below in full.

Minimum specs



Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo 2.2 GHz or AMD equivalent

Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce 8800, 512 MB memory or ATI equivalent

Memory: 1 GB for Windows XP / 2 GB for Windows Vista and Windows 7

Hard Disk: 8 GB for the game installation and 8 GB for bonus materials

Recommended specs



Processor: Intel Quad Core or AMD equivalent

Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce 260, 1 GB memory / Radeon HD 4850 with 1 GB memory

Memory: 3 GB for Windows XP / 4 GB for Windows Vista and Windows 7

Hard Disk: At least 16 GB of free space

Check out our Witcher 2 preview for a look at how the game is shaping up. The Witcher 2 will come out on May 17.

