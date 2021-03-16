Windows 10 crashing when you try to print? There's now an official fix

Recently an issue occurred that caused "certain printers using some apps" to crash Windows completely when printing. After the rollout of a recent Windows Patchday update on March 9th: KB5000802, users began reporting the error for which, until now, the only workaround had been to revert Windows to a previous state.

Affecting "a subset of Type 3 printer drivers" including those that some Kyocera, Ricoh, and Dymo printers run on, the error had been throwing up a blue screen of death with error "APC_INDEX_MISMATCH for win32kfull.sys" as users attempted to print. And after pausing the updates distribution, the company then made it available again, only for the issues to continue.

Now, thankfully, there are fixes available to the public that don't involve reverting back to previous update versions. The solution comes in the form of optional updates, so you will have to install them manually.

To do this, go to > Settings > Update and Security > Windows Update > Check for updates and download the "optional quality updates" it gives you. Or you can use the following links, depending on what version of Windows you currently have.

To check your version of Windows, just hop over to > Settings > System > About and scroll down to Windows specifications.

Microsoft explains the new update "Addresses an issue that might cause a blue screen when attempting to print to certain printers using some apps and might generate the error, APC_INDEX_MISMATCH" (via BleepingComputer).

This is good news for anyone who'd been experiencing the issue, and just goes to show how easy it is for something to get a