Win a pioneering Alienware PC - worth £1000

Are you heading off into the Mists of Pandaria? How about a killer PC to keep you company?

How about, more specifically, an Alienware X51? It's a small form-factor PC with the chops to handle anything you'd like to throw at it. It's upgradable, so you get the living room-friendly portability of a console with the flexibility of a proper gaming system. As luck would have it, we've got a top-spec model worth £1,000 to give away courtesy of Blizzard and Alienware. Find out more about the competition below.

In order to win, you'll need to come up with World of Warcraft's next animal-themed race. What do they look like, where are they from, and why do they fight? We'll accept anything from drawings to sculptures and full costumes. The best wins the PC, and three runners up get a WoW Collector's Edition.

But to find out how to enter, you'll have to pick up a copy of PCG UK issue 245 - a prize in itself, you might say. To whet your appetite further here are some lovely specs for the lustrous Alienware X51:

Intel Core i7-3770 (3.4GHz 8MB, 4C)

8192MB (2x4GB) 1600MHz DDR3 dual channel

Single 1.5GB Nvidia GeForce GTX 660

1TB Serial ATA HDD

DVD+/-RW

Lovely!