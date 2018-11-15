Where the Water Tastes Like Wine: Fireside Chats is a free 'standalone experience'

The story of Where the Water Tastes Like Wine is an interesting one. Some game sites rated it very highly, while others—including ours—were much cooler on it. Some of the tales it tells "are beautiful, and they're all important," we wrote in our review, but they're told "at an agonizingly slow pace" that brings the entire experience down. And in any event, it was a sales disaster.

Despite all that, publisher Good Shepherd Entertainment isn't letting it go quietly. Today it released a free, standalone "companion" to the game called Where the Water Tastes Like Wine: Fireside Chats, which adds new story content to all of the tales told in the 16 chapters of the core game.

"Like the full game, the Where The Water Tastes Like Wine: Fireside Chats experience allows players wander through the United States—and through a century of history—to meet a variety of people, each with their own stories to tell," Good Shepherd said.

Fireside Chats also serves as a demo for the original release, as it includes all of the Dire Wolf's first chapter from the full game.

Where the Water Tastes Like Wine: Fireside Chats is currently available exclusively on Steam. Good Shepherd said there's a chance it will make it to GOG as well (the core game is available there), but "it won't be anytime soon."