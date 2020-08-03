When is Apex Legends getting crossplay?

Excited to play with your pals using the upcoming Apex Legends crossplay features? Not only is Apex Legends coming to Steam, it's also getting cross-platform play this year. While we'll have to wait a little longer for these features, console and PC players should finally be able to take on the arena together soon.

Rounding up your squad is enough of a challenge already without taking different platforms into account. Teaming with your buddies in Apex should be a breeze, allowing you to focus all your energy on landing a victory. Here's a quick look at how Apex Legends' crossplay will work, and when it's due to launch.

Apex Legends crossplay releases in Autumn/Fall 2020. Respawn are yet to announce an exact date, but we'll update this article as soon as it's announced. The free-to-play battle royale should also launch on Steam around the same time. There'll even be a few Half-Life and Portal-inspired gun charms up for grabs when it arrives.

Which platforms will Apex Legends crossplay support?

Crossplay for Apex will be supported across:

Origin/Steam

PlayStation 4

Xbox One

Nintendo Switch

Unfortunately, there are no known plans to add cross-progression to Apex. So, if you're grinding through the battle pass, you'll need to stick to the platform that you purchased it on to complete it.

Do you have to opt into crossplay?

There are always concerns that crossplay will lower the quality of matches, from the aim-assist that console players use, to the higher FOV and refresh rates of which PC players can take advantage. After Call of Duty cheaters on PC managed to push console players away from crossplay, it's no surprise that some players may want to steer clear of playing against opponents on other platforms.

To quell the community's anxieties, Respawn software engineer Jake Smullin has already confirmed that Apex Legends crossplay will not match PC with console by default. This ensures that the matchmaking system will only pair PC and console players against each other when their squads already contain a mixture of platforms. If your dream team only contains PC players, your matches won't be affected.