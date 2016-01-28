What to expect from 12 games coming to the HTC Vive this year

After two hours of VR demos, reality starts to feel off. I spent 15 minutes inside 12 wholly distinct VR worlds at Valve’s developer showcase on Wednesday, and in the breaks between my brain struggled to reassert normalcy. I stared at my iPhone, checking up on the outside world, but something just felt wrong. It was so small, its screen so two dimensional. Why did it feel like it was a mile from my face? Where was all the depth?

This is what happens to me when I adjust to a bright screen being strapped right in front of my eyeballs, apparently. I’m already envisioning an explosion of dystopic VR sci-fi over the next 10 years that makes Strange Days look passe. But in this case, my crisis of reality was for a good cause: I got to try out 12 of the games launching on the HTC Vive later this year, and all of them had something fun to offer.

Some of these games are brand new; others have been gestating under the radar for months, and a few more have been demoed many times, but still had something new to show at Valve’s shindig. None of them are finished, either, though most plan to make the Vive launch a few months from now.

Here are my thoughts on each of them, and why they’re all worth keeping an eye on.

