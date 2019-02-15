Anthem is now live on EA Origin Access Premier

Everything you need to know Anthem is a complex, open-world shooter with a lot going on that isn't always obvious at first glance. To get a better idea of what Anthem is and how it all works, here's everything you need to know about Anthem's release dates, system requirements, and gameplay.

Update: Anthem is now live on Origin Access Premier. Read below for details on the other launch dates for BioWare's new co-op shooter.

Original story: After a long wait, BioWare has finally confirmed what time Anthem launches and how to pre-load. To be clear, Anthem isn't actually releasing until February 22, a week from now, but those who subscribe to Origin Access can start playing tomorrow, February 15. If you're subscribed to Origin Access Basic, you can play for 10 hours before having to wait for the full launch. Those subscribing to Origin Access Premiere can start playing the full game without restrictions, though. It's very stupid, we know.

But what time does Anthem launch and how to you pre-load it?

Anthem launch times

Anthem's servers are set to go live for Origin Access subscribers on February 15 at the following times:

7 am PT

10 am ET

3 pm UK

4 pm CET

When Anthem actually launches on February 22, the servers will go live at the following times:

9 pm PT on February 21

12 am ET

5 am UK

6 am CET

How to pre-load Anthem ahead of launch

Anthem is a whopping 51GB download, so you'll probably want to start that process now rather than waste time once the servers are actually up. The good news is that the pre-load is already available for everyone who has pre-ordered the digital version and Origin Access Premiere subscribers. Those using Origin Access Basic will have to wait until tomorrow to pre-load.

To do that, all you need is to open Origin, find Anthem in your library (or on the store front) and hit the button to start the download. Easy.