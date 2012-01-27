What do you want from your MMO's holiday events?

DC Universe Online's Creative Director, Jens Andersen , announced yesterday that they're undertaking a large overhaul of DCUO's holiday content . Thankfully, they're cutting the uncomfortably weird Valentine's Day event from last year, and building a new one from scratch. Their goal is to have four major events that each host open-world content, collections, and a boss encounter.

Most MMOs have at least a few holiday events, but BioWare has yet to reveal any of its plans for holiday content for The Old Republic. What's the best holiday content you've ever played in a game, and what do you want to see from holiday events in TOR, DCUO, or any other MMOs you're playing?