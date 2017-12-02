While I'm not typically an MMO guy, I feel a bit drawn to Wild West Online (currently in early access alpha) because I like western stuff: cowboys and horsies and wagons and showdowns and medicine sold in bottles with labels reading Dr. Chamberlain's Miraculous Soothing Cotton Root Bark Extract Cough And Fever Ague Tonic.

I guess romanticize the Old West a bit, even though I know deep down that back then everyone probably smelled awful and hardly anyone even wore cowboy hats at all and most people died in their thirties from coughing because Dr. Chamberlain's tonics were made of booze and syrup and mercury. But it's a fun setting to visit in games.

There's not a heck of a lot to Wild West Online yet, but I've played a few hours, ate some cooked squirrel meat I found at a campsite, shot an outlaw, and killed another player with a bear trap while he was on horseback. So, I'll probably gallop around in it a bit more this weekend.

What are you playing this weekend? If unfinished western MMOs aren't your thing, Frasier posted his review of stealth RPG Seven: The Days Long Gone, and it both looks and sounds like a good time. When I run out of tonic, I might give that a try, too.