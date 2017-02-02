We've got some Ghost Recon: Wildlands beta codes to give away

See that image above? It's a picture of someone copping a rifle butt in the head. That is the kind of thing you can do in Ghost Recon: Wildlands, Ubisoft's forthcoming open world tactical shooter. A beta for the game kicks off on February 3 and runs until February 5, and if you haven't got a key already here's an opportunity to get one.

We've got 200 codes, but each code allows you to invite three friends into the game for the duration of the beta, to facilitate jolly four-player cooperation. In order to go in the running for a key, simply enter your email in the box below, click the key icon on the right, and we'll contact you in roughly 24 hours if you've been successful. If that's the case, you can go around hitting people until your heart's content (or until the beta ends).

If you're successful, you'll need to redeem the code at www.ghostrecon.com/beta.